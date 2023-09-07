James Proche, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 141st among WRs; 513th overall), posted 4.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 160th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Baltimore Ravens WR.

Is Proche on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

James Proche Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.20 6.38 - Overall Rank 465 590 513 Position Rank 170 215 141

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

James Proche 2022 Stats

Proche's stat line last year included 17 targets for eight grabs for 62 yards (3.6 yards per game).

In Week 8 last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Proche posted a season-high 2.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 24 yards.

Proche picked up -1.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, nine yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Rep Proche and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Proche 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bengals 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 9 @Saints 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Broncos -1.1 2 2 9 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 3 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.