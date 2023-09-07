With an ADP that ranks him third at his position (27th overall), Jalen Hurts has been one of the top quarterbacks off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 378.1 fantasy points (third among QBs). For a peek at what we can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Jalen Hurts Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 378.04 362.30 - Overall Rank 3 3 27 Position Rank 3 3 3

Jalen Hurts 2022 Stats

Hurts' numbers last season included 3,701 yards passing (217.7 per game), completing 306 of 460 throws (66.5%), with 22 TDs and six INTs.

He also pitched in with his legs, collecting 13 touchdowns and averaging 44.7 yards.

In his best game last season, Hurts picked up 41.2 fantasy points -- 27-of-38 (71.1%), 304 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 15 carries, 70 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts picked up 8.5 fantasy points -- 20-of-35 (57.1%), 229 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 18 against the New York Giants, in his worst game of the year.

Jalen Hurts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Lions 24.7 18-for-32 243 0 0 1 Week 2 Vikings 33.0 26-for-31 333 1 1 2 Week 3 @Commanders 27.6 22-for-35 340 3 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 16.0 16-for-25 204 0 1 1 Week 5 @Cardinals 27.7 26-for-36 239 0 0 2 Week 6 Cowboys 16.9 15-for-25 155 2 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 28.4 19-for-28 285 4 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 20.0 21-for-27 243 2 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 21.8 17-for-26 175 2 1 1 Week 11 @Colts 24.2 18-for-25 190 1 0 1 Week 12 Packers 29.8 16-for-28 153 2 0 0 Week 13 Titans 34.4 29-for-39 380 3 0 1 Week 14 @Giants 30.4 21-for-31 217 2 0 1 Week 15 @Bears 34.7 22-for-37 315 0 2 3 Week 18 Giants 8.5 20-for-35 229 0 1 0 Divisional Giants 23.6 16-for-24 154 2 0 1 Championship Game 49ers 14.7 15-for-25 121 0 0 1 Super Bowl Chiefs 41.2 27-for-38 304 1 0 3

