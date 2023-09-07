Jalen Camp 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we expect from Jalen Camp this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Houston Texans WR and his season-long prospects.
Jalen Camp Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.70
|4.55
|-
|Overall Rank
|534
|638
|963
|Position Rank
|205
|247
|294
Jalen Camp 2022 Stats
- On a per-game basis, Camp tallied 0.4 receiving yards on 0.1 targets a season ago.
- Camp picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards -- in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.
- Camp accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jalen Camp 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|Eagles
|0.7
|1
|1
|7
|0
