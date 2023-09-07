What can we expect from Jalen Camp this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Houston Texans WR and his season-long prospects.

Jalen Camp Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.70 4.55 - Overall Rank 534 638 963 Position Rank 205 247 294

Jalen Camp 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Camp tallied 0.4 receiving yards on 0.1 targets a season ago.

Camp picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards -- in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.

Camp accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Camp 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Eagles 0.7 1 1 7 0

