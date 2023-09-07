J.K. Dobbins, who is currently the 16th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (45th overall), tallied 74.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 43rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Baltimore Ravens RB.

J.K. Dobbins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 74.20 166.75 - Overall Rank 174 58 45 Position Rank 42 18 16

J.K. Dobbins 2022 Stats

Dobbins ran for 30.6 yards per game last year. He also scored three TDs.

In his best game last season -- Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Dobbins accumulated 18.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD.

Dobbins picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 15 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 6 versus the New York Giants.

J.K. Dobbins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Patriots 4.0 7 23 0 0 Week 4 Bills 18.3 13 41 1 1 Week 5 Bengals 4.4 8 44 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 1.5 7 15 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 18.0 15 120 1 0 Week 15 @Browns 12.8 13 125 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 5.9 12 59 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 9.3 17 93 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 16.5 13 62 0 1

