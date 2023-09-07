Isaiah Likely, who is currently the 30th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (218th overall), posted 55.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 27th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Baltimore Ravens TE.

Isaiah Likely Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 55.30 46.43 - Overall Rank 222 281 218 Position Rank 26 36 30

Isaiah Likely 2022 Stats

Likely was targeted 60 times last season and racked up 373 receiving yards on 36 grabs with three touchdowns. He averaged 21.9 receiving yards per game.

In Week 8 last year versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Likely posted a season-high 13.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah Likely 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 4.3 5 4 43 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.7 2 2 7 0 Week 6 @Giants 3.0 4 2 30 0 Week 7 Browns 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 13.7 7 6 77 1 Week 9 @Saints 8.4 5 1 24 1 Week 11 Panthers 0.1 3 1 1 0 Week 13 Broncos 3.0 4 4 30 0 Week 15 @Browns 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 17 Steelers 7.2 5 3 12 1 Week 18 @Bengals 10.3 13 8 103 0

