Following a campaign in which he put up 59.3 fantasy points (54th among RBs), the Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 59th running back off the board this summer (224th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Gus Edwards Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 59.30 81.72 - Overall Rank 212 184 224 Position Rank 49 50 59

Gus Edwards 2022 Stats

Edwards collected 433 rushing yards and three TDs last season.

In his best performance last year, Edwards finished with 18.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Edwards accumulated 0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 2 yards.

Gus Edwards 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 7 Browns 18.6 16 66 2 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 6.5 11 65 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 9.2 16 52 1 0 Week 13 Broncos 1.2 6 12 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6.6 13 66 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 5.5 7 55 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 9.9 11 99 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.2 3 2 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1.6 4 16 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 5.2 12 39 0 0

