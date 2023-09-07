Following a campaign in which he scored 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Greg Ward is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 172nd wide receiver off the board this summer (615th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Is Ward on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Greg Ward Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 27.58 13.21 - Overall Rank 311 492 615 Position Rank 120 176 172

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Ward and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.