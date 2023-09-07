Thinking about making Grant Calcaterra part of your 2023 fantasy draft plan? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Philadelphia Eagles tight end.

Grant Calcaterra Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.10 7.13 - Overall Rank 428 582 901 Position Rank 80 113 125

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Calcaterra's stat line last year: five catches, 81 receiving yards, 4.8 yards per game (on nine targets).

In Week 3 last year against the Washington Commanders, Calcaterra posted a season-high 4.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 40 yards.

In Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, Calcaterra finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -2 yards, on one target.

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 4.0 1 1 40 0 Week 12 Packers -0.2 1 1 -2 0 Week 13 Titans 1.9 1 1 19 0 Week 14 @Giants 2.4 4 2 24 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 2 0 0 0

