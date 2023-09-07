Is Freddie Swain a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Freddie Swain Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.40 10.13 - Overall Rank 955 988 970 Position Rank 342 354 296

Freddie Swain 2022 Stats

Swain hauled in four balls last season on his way to 74 receiving yards.

In his best game last season, Swain picked up 5.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 54 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swain picked up 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Freddie Swain 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Cardinals 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Rams 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 18 Chargers 5.4 3 2 54 0

