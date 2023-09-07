DeVonta Smith 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
DeVonta Smith is being drafted as the 12th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 159.6 fantasy points last season (10th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Is Smith on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
DeVonta Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|159.60
|143.43
|-
|Overall Rank
|52
|74
|30
|Position Rank
|10
|15
|12
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
DeVonta Smith 2022 Stats
- Smith saw 136 targets last year and reeled in 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 70.4 yards per game.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Smith accumulated 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Rep Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DeVonta Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|8.0
|7
|7
|80
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|22.9
|12
|8
|169
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1.7
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|8.7
|11
|10
|87
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|10.4
|5
|5
|44
|1
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2.3
|8
|5
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2.2
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|7.9
|8
|6
|39
|1
|Week 11
|@Colts
|7.8
|9
|6
|78
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|5.0
|9
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|16.2
|8
|5
|102
|1
|Week 14
|@Giants
|12.4
|8
|5
|64
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|12.6
|8
|5
|126
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|23.3
|12
|8
|113
|2
|Week 17
|Saints
|11.5
|13
|9
|115
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|6.7
|8
|7
|67
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|12.1
|10
|6
|61
|1
|Championship Game
|49ers
|3.6
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|10.0
|9
|7
|100
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.