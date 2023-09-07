DeVonta Smith is being drafted as the 12th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 159.6 fantasy points last season (10th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

DeVonta Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 159.60 143.43 - Overall Rank 52 74 30 Position Rank 10 15 12

DeVonta Smith 2022 Stats

Smith saw 136 targets last year and reeled in 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 70.4 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Smith accumulated 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 8.0 7 7 80 0 Week 3 @Commanders 22.9 12 8 169 1 Week 4 Jaguars 1.7 4 3 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 8.7 11 10 87 0 Week 6 Cowboys 10.4 5 5 44 1 Week 8 Steelers 2.3 8 5 23 0 Week 9 @Texans 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 10 Commanders 7.9 8 6 39 1 Week 11 @Colts 7.8 9 6 78 0 Week 12 Packers 5.0 9 4 50 0 Week 13 Titans 16.2 8 5 102 1 Week 14 @Giants 12.4 8 5 64 1 Week 15 @Bears 12.6 8 5 126 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 23.3 12 8 113 2 Week 17 Saints 11.5 13 9 115 0 Week 18 Giants 6.7 8 7 67 0 Divisional Giants 12.1 10 6 61 1 Championship Game 49ers 3.6 3 2 36 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 10.0 9 7 100 0

