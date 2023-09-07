Devin Singletary, who is currently the 47th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (148th overall), tallied 139.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 22nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Houston Texans RB.

Devin Singletary Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 139.90 97.68 - Overall Rank 71 134 148 Position Rank 22 44 47

Devin Singletary 2022 Stats

Singletary recorded 819 rushing yards on 177 carries (51.2 ypg) last year (with five rushing TDs). He was also successful in the air, catching 38 passes for 280 yards (17.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

In Week 16 last year against the Chicago Bears, Singletary put up a season-high of 18.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD.

Singletary accumulated 1.2 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 29 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 versus the New England Patriots.

Devin Singletary 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 6.2 8 48 0 0 Week 2 Titans 2.1 6 19 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 15.1 9 13 0 1 Week 4 @Ravens 7.6 11 49 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 4.6 6 42 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10.7 17 85 0 0 Week 8 Packers 8.3 14 67 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 4.8 8 24 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 14.7 13 47 2 0 Week 11 Browns 15.7 18 86 1 0 Week 12 @Lions 8.0 14 72 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 11.1 13 51 1 0 Week 14 Jets 4.3 8 39 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 7.0 13 42 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 18.5 12 106 1 0 Week 18 Patriots 1.2 7 29 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 4.8 10 48 0 0 Divisional Bengals 6.2 6 25 0 0

