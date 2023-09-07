Coming off a campaign in which he put up 79.1 fantasy points (53rd among WRs), the Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 100th wide receiver off the board this summer (297th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Devin Duvernay Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.10 30.65 - Overall Rank 180 337 297 Position Rank 56 124 100

Devin Duvernay 2022 Stats

Duvernay added 37 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns last year, receiving 49 targets and delivering 23.9 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 1 against the New York Jets -- Duvernay accumulated 17.4 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Devin Duvernay 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 17.4 4 4 54 2 Week 2 Dolphins 10.2 2 2 42 0 Week 3 @Patriots 8.3 2 2 25 1 Week 4 Bills 5.1 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Bengals 7.8 7 5 54 0 Week 6 @Giants 1.4 5 1 14 0 Week 7 Browns 4.2 3 2 42 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 12.4 4 4 31 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.7 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 3.9 5 3 23 0 Week 13 Broncos 4.3 6 6 34 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 2.9 3 2 29 0

