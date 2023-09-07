Coming off a campaign in which he put up 181.6 fantasy points (20th among QBs), the Houston Texans' Davis Mills is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 35th quarterback off the board this summer (304th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Davis Mills Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 181.52 16.13 - Overall Rank 39 448 304 Position Rank 20 54 35

Davis Mills 2022 Stats

Last year Mills posted 3,118 passing yards (183.4 per game), going 292-for-479 (61%) and ending up with 17 TDs and 15 INTs.

He also ran for 108 yards (on 32 carries) with two TDs, picking up 6.4 yards per game.

Mills picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-38 (57.9%), 298 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 18 versus the Indianapolis Colts).

Mills accumulated 5.2 fantasy points -- 16-of-21 (76.2%), 175 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Davis Mills 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Colts 15.5 23-for-37 240 2 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 7.2 19-for-38 177 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 9.8 20-for-32 245 1 2 0 Week 4 Chargers 13.8 26-for-35 246 2 2 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 5.8 16-for-24 140 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 18.1 28-for-41 302 2 1 0 Week 8 Titans 8.9 17-for-29 152 1 1 0 Week 9 Eagles 12.0 13-for-22 154 2 2 0 Week 10 @Giants 14.8 22-for-37 319 1 1 0 Week 11 Commanders 9.8 19-for-33 169 0 2 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 5.2 16-for-21 175 0 1 0 Week 15 Chiefs 18.9 12-for-24 121 2 0 1 Week 16 @Titans 9.9 17-for-28 178 1 1 0 Week 17 Jaguars 9.4 22-for-40 202 0 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 22.5 22-for-38 298 3 2 0

