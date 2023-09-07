Following a campaign in which he put up 28.7 fantasy points (72nd among RBs), the Houston Texans' Dare Ogunbowale is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 78th running back off the board this summer (383rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Dare Ogunbowale Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 28.70 15.57 - Overall Rank 305 453 383 Position Rank 68 120 78

Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Stats

Ogunbowale ran for 7.2 yards per game last season. He also scored one TD.

Ogunbowale picked up 8.0 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 12 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 7 @Raiders 6.2 1 8 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 1.3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.5 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 8.0 4 14 1 0 Week 13 Browns 2.1 2 8 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.1 1 -3 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1.4 8 14 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.8 8 28 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 2.5 7 21 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 3.8 11 33 0 0

