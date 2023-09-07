Coming off a campaign in which he scored 13.5 fantasy points (71st among TEs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Dan Arnold is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 93rd tight end off the board this summer (694th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Arnold on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Dan Arnold Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.50 19.97 - Overall Rank 386 408 694 Position Rank 67 65 93

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dan Arnold 2022 Stats

Arnold filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording nine receptions for 135 yards. He was targeted 13 times and posted 7.9 yards per game.

Arnold accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- one reception, 26 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rep Arnold and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dan Arnold 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Eagles 2.6 1 1 26 0 Week 5 Texans 2.0 2 1 20 0 Week 7 Giants 2.4 1 1 24 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 9 Raiders 1.9 1 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.5 3 1 5 0 Week 16 @Jets 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.