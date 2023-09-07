Dameon Pierce, who is currently the 19th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (49th overall), tallied 136.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 25th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Houston Texans RB.

Dameon Pierce Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.40 168.98 - Overall Rank 78 54 49 Position Rank 26 15 19

Dameon Pierce 2022 Stats

Pierce, as a rusher, ran for 939 yards on 220 carries (55.2 yards per game) and four rushing TDs a year ago.

Pierce picked up 19.9 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 12 versus the Miami Dolphins, Pierce put up a season-low 1.6 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 5 carries, 8 yards.

Dameon Pierce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Colts 3.9 11 33 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 7.7 15 69 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 16.1 20 80 1 0 Week 4 Chargers 19.9 14 131 1 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 17.3 26 99 1 0 Week 7 @Raiders 11.7 20 92 0 0 Week 8 Titans 11.1 15 35 0 1 Week 9 Eagles 13.9 27 139 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 10.2 17 94 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 1.7 10 8 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 1.6 5 8 0 0 Week 13 Browns 9.5 18 73 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 11.8 22 78 1 0

