Currently the 11th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (110th overall), Dalton Schultz tallied 85.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him 10th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Houston Texans TE later on in this article.

Dalton Schultz Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 85.70 83.29 - Overall Rank 159 181 110 Position Rank 11 11 11

Dalton Schultz 2022 Stats

Schultz was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Texans last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 89 times and had 57 catches for 577 yards (33.9 ypg) with five TDs.

In Week 1 last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schultz posted a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 95 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the season, Schultz finished with -0.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 18 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton Schultz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6.2 9 7 62 0 Week 2 Bengals -0.2 4 2 18 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Lions 4.9 5 5 49 0 Week 8 Bears 7.4 7 6 74 0 Week 10 @Packers 11.4 8 6 54 1 Week 11 @Vikings 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 12 Giants 15.1 4 4 31 2 Week 13 Colts 3.3 6 2 33 0 Week 14 Texans 8.7 10 6 87 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 1.5 4 2 15 0 Week 16 Eagles 4.3 4 3 43 0 Week 17 @Titans 17.6 10 7 56 2 Week 18 @Commanders 3.3 9 4 33 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 21.5 8 7 95 2 Divisional @49ers 8.7 10 5 27 1

