Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 86.2 fantasy points (ninth among TEs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert is being drafted as the sixth tight end off the board this summer (64th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Dallas Goedert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 86.20 103.10 - Overall Rank 157 123 64 Position Rank 10 6 6

Dallas Goedert 2022 Stats

Goedert put together a solid campaign a year ago, delivering three receiving touchdowns and 702 yards (41.3 ypg).

In his best game last year, Goedert picked up 16.0 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 100 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 versus the Houston Texans.

Goedert picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 22 yards, on six targets -- in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys, which was his poorest game of the year.

Dallas Goedert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 6.0 4 3 60 0 Week 2 Vikings 8.2 6 5 82 0 Week 3 @Commanders 8.6 4 3 26 1 Week 4 Jaguars 7.2 6 5 72 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 9.5 9 8 95 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2.2 6 2 22 0 Week 8 Steelers 6.4 6 6 64 0 Week 9 @Texans 16.0 9 8 100 1 Week 10 Commanders 6.3 3 3 23 1 Week 16 @Cowboys 6.7 3 3 67 0 Week 17 Saints 4.5 6 3 45 0 Week 18 Giants 4.6 7 6 46 0 Divisional Giants 11.8 5 5 58 1 Championship Game 49ers 2.3 6 5 23 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 6.0 7 6 60 0

