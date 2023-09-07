Coming off a campaign in which he scored 143.1 fantasy points (20th among RBs), the Philadelphia Eagles' D'Andre Swift is being drafted as the 17th running back off the board this summer (46th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

D'Andre Swift Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 143.10 138.44 - Overall Rank 67 77 46 Position Rank 20 27 17

D'Andre Swift 2022 Stats

Swift put up a solid stat line last year, as he ran for 542 yards on 99 carries (31.9 ypg) and five touchdowns. Swift also contributed on the passing side, with 48 receptions for 389 yards (22.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

In his best game last year -- Week 17 against the Chicago Bears -- Swift accumulated 23.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers, Swift posted a season-low 2.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 4 carries, 12 yards.

D'Andre Swift 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 23.5 15 144 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 14.7 5 56 0 1 Week 3 @Vikings 4.6 7 31 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 9.3 5 6 0 1 Week 9 Packers 5.0 2 10 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 7.2 6 6 1 0 Week 11 @Giants 9.2 5 20 1 0 Week 12 Bills 6.3 5 19 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 17.1 14 62 1 0 Week 14 Vikings 3.9 6 21 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 7.5 8 52 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2.5 4 12 0 0 Week 17 Bears 23.7 11 78 1 1 Week 18 @Packers 8.6 6 25 0 0

