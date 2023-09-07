The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) will face off against the Detroit Lions (0-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming tilt against Lions, review the article below, where we offer statistics to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Chiefs vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Chiefs were winning nine times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

On offense, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Lions led after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Lions averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs won the second quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last year.

Kansas City's offense averaged 9.7 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Lions won the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last season, the Lions averaged 8.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, the Chiefs averaged 6.5 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) last year. On defense, they surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

The Lions won the third quarter in seven games last year, lost the third quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Lions' offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Chiefs won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Chiefs averaged 6.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.6 points on defense.

The Lions won the fourth quarter in 10 games last season, were outscored in that quarter in five games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

On offense, the Lions averaged 7.8 points in the fourth quarter (second-ranked) last year. They surrendered 6.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Chiefs vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs had the lead nine times (8-1 in those games) last season, were behind seven times (6-1), and were knotted up one time (0-1).

In the first half last season, Kansas City averaged 15.2 points on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 11.5 points in the first half.

The Lions led after the first half in nine games last year, were losing after the first half in six games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

On offense, the Lions averaged 13.9 points in the first half (seventh-ranked) last year. They surrendered 11.3 points on average in the first half (16th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the Chiefs won the second half in eight games, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied the second half in two games.

Kansas City averaged 12.5 points in the second half last season. Defensively, it surrendered 11.1 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Lions lost the second half seven times and won that half 10 times.

In the second half last season, the Lions averaged 13.2 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.4 points on defense.

