With an average draft position that ranks him 79th at his position (608th overall), Charlie Kolar has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 90th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Baltimore Ravens TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Charlie Kolar Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.90 13.35 - Overall Rank 458 488 608 Position Rank 85 88 79

Charlie Kolar 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Kolar produced 2.9 receiving yards on 0.4 targets a season ago.

Kolar picked up 4.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 49 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Charlie Kolar 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 @Bengals 4.9 6 4 49 0

