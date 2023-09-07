Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.3 fantasy points (71st among QBs), the Houston Texans' Case Keenum is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 46th quarterback off the board this summer (362nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Case Keenum Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.32 6.19 - Overall Rank 545 596 362 Position Rank 71 76 46

Case Keenum 2022 Stats

Keenum put up 8 passing yards last season with a 28.6% completion rate (2-for-7), zero TDs, zero INTs and an average of 0.5 yards per game.

Keenum picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 0-of-2 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans).

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Keenum finished with 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2-of-5 (40%), 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Case Keenum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 Titans 0.2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.1 2-for-5 8 0 0 0

