Case Keenum 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.3 fantasy points (71st among QBs), the Houston Texans' Case Keenum is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 46th quarterback off the board this summer (362nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Is Keenum on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Case Keenum Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.32
|6.19
|-
|Overall Rank
|545
|596
|362
|Position Rank
|71
|76
|46
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Case Keenum 2022 Stats
- Keenum put up 8 passing yards last season with a 28.6% completion rate (2-for-7), zero TDs, zero INTs and an average of 0.5 yards per game.
- Keenum picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 0-of-2 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans).
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Keenum finished with 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2-of-5 (40%), 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.
Rep Keenum and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Case Keenum 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Titans
|0.2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|0.1
|2-for-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.