After collecting 12.8 fantasy points last season (74th among TEs), Brevin Jordan has an ADP of 699th overall (94th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Brevin Jordan Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 12.80 18.33 - Overall Rank 392 424 699 Position Rank 70 70 94

Brevin Jordan 2022 Stats

Jordan caught 14 balls for 128 yards last season. He collected 7.5 receiving yards per game on 28 targets.

In his best performance last season -- Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns -- Jordan accumulated 4.6 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 46 yards.

Brevin Jordan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.3 4 2 3 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 8 Titans 1.9 5 2 19 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Browns 4.6 5 4 46 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.1 2 2 21 0 Week 17 Jaguars 2.0 3 1 20 0

