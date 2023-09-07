After collecting 41.2 fantasy points last season (61st among RBs), Boston Scott has an ADP of 295th overall (74th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Boston Scott Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 41.20 32.96 - Overall Rank 267 326 295 Position Rank 58 90 74

Boston Scott 2022 Stats

Scott ran for 217 yards on 54 attempts (12.8 ypg) last year. He scored three rushing TDs.

In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the New York Giants -- Scott accumulated 11.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD.

Boston Scott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 7.0 4 10 1 0 Week 2 Vikings 2.1 4 19 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1.6 6 16 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2.1 7 21 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 1.2 3 8 0 0 Week 12 Packers 2.4 3 24 0 0 Week 13 Titans 2.1 6 16 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 9.7 6 33 1 0 Week 17 Saints 0.6 2 6 0 0 Week 18 Giants 11.4 9 54 1 0 Divisional Giants 9.2 6 32 1 0 Championship Game 49ers 8.1 6 21 1 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 1.7 3 8 0 0

