What can we anticipate from Anthony Brown this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Baltimore Ravens QB and his season-long prospects.

Is Brown on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Anthony Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.58 0.04 - Overall Rank 449 693 927 Position Rank 65 93 100

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Anthony Brown 2022 Stats

Last season Brown recorded 302 yards (17.8 per game), a 44.9% completion percentage (22-for-49), zero TDs and two INTs.

Brown picked up 5.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-44 (43.2%), 286 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals).

Brown ended up with 0.1 fantasy points -- 3-of-5 (60%), 16 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rep Brown and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 14 @Steelers 0.1 3-for-5 16 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 5.4 19-for-44 286 0 2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.