Is Albert Okwuegbunam a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Is Okwuegbunam on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Albert Okwuegbunam Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.50 20.70 - Overall Rank 373 401 652 Position Rank 65 64 85

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats

Okwuegbunam was targeted 18 times last season and piled up 95 receiving yards on 10 grabs with one touchdown. He put up 15.8 receiving yards per game.

Okwuegbunam accumulated 10.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last season.

Rep Okwuegbunam and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3.3 6 5 33 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 5 Colts 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 10.5 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.