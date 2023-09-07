A.J. Brown 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After racking up 211.6 fantasy points last season (fourth among WRs), A.J. Brown has an ADP of 14th overall (eighth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
A.J. Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|211.60
|176.43
|-
|Overall Rank
|27
|50
|14
|Position Rank
|4
|7
|8
A.J. Brown 2022 Stats
- Brown was targeted 8.5 times per game over the course of last season, tallying 1,496 receiving yards and 11 TDs.
- In Week 8 last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown posted a season-high 33.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 156 yards and three touchdowns.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Brown finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on four targets. That was in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.
A.J. Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|15.5
|13
|10
|155
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|6.9
|8
|5
|69
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|14.5
|10
|5
|85
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|9.5
|7
|5
|95
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|3.2
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|12.7
|8
|5
|67
|1
|Week 8
|Steelers
|33.6
|10
|6
|156
|3
|Week 9
|@Texans
|11.9
|6
|4
|59
|1
|Week 10
|Commanders
|0.7
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|4.0
|7
|5
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|8.6
|6
|4
|46
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|23.9
|10
|8
|119
|2
|Week 14
|@Giants
|13.0
|6
|4
|70
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|18.1
|16
|9
|181
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|10.3
|8
|6
|103
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|15.7
|9
|4
|97
|1
|Week 18
|Giants
|9.5
|10
|4
|95
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|2.2
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|2.8
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|15.6
|8
|6
|96
|1
