After racking up 211.6 fantasy points last season (fourth among WRs), A.J. Brown has an ADP of 14th overall (eighth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

A.J. Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 211.60 176.43 - Overall Rank 27 50 14 Position Rank 4 7 8

A.J. Brown 2022 Stats

Brown was targeted 8.5 times per game over the course of last season, tallying 1,496 receiving yards and 11 TDs.

In Week 8 last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown posted a season-high 33.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 156 yards and three touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the season, Brown finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on four targets. That was in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

A.J. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 15.5 13 10 155 0 Week 2 Vikings 6.9 8 5 69 0 Week 3 @Commanders 14.5 10 5 85 1 Week 4 Jaguars 9.5 7 5 95 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3.2 7 3 32 0 Week 6 Cowboys 12.7 8 5 67 1 Week 8 Steelers 33.6 10 6 156 3 Week 9 @Texans 11.9 6 4 59 1 Week 10 Commanders 0.7 4 1 7 0 Week 11 @Colts 4.0 7 5 60 0 Week 12 Packers 8.6 6 4 46 1 Week 13 Titans 23.9 10 8 119 2 Week 14 @Giants 13.0 6 4 70 1 Week 15 @Bears 18.1 16 9 181 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 10.3 8 6 103 0 Week 17 Saints 15.7 9 4 97 1 Week 18 Giants 9.5 10 4 95 0 Divisional Giants 2.2 6 3 22 0 Championship Game 49ers 2.8 8 4 28 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 15.6 8 6 96 1

