Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Houston Texans have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the league as of September 6.
Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.
- Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.
- Last year the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.
- In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).
- On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.
- Click here to read about Mills' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.
- In addition, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.
- Should you draft Singletary in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).
- Is Pierce worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Schultz's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Pitre amassed 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.
Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.