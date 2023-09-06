The Houston Texans have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the league as of September 6.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.

Last year the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.

In addition, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Pitre amassed 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens - +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +8000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1100 11 November 19 Cardinals - +40000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +4500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +1800 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

