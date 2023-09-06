Currently the Baltimore Ravens are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

Ravens games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Baltimore ranked 16th in the with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Ravens put up a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

As the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Devin Duvernay scored three TDs, catching 37 balls for 407 yards (29.1 per game).

On the ground, J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 520 yards (65.0 per game).

Roquan Smith collected three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

