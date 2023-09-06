Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .844 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He smacked three homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .321 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.5%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.267
|AVG
|.365
|.382
|OBP
|.427
|.400
|SLG
|.696
|9
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|26
|30/21
|K/BB
|24/16
|5
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
