Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +800, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 6.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- Eagles games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Philadelphia was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Eagles had seven wins at home last year and seven away.
- Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.
- The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Eagles Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.
- Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.
- A.J. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Haason Reddick amassed 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
