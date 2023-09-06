The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.386 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .287 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 35 walks.

McCormick will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last outings.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 62 of 94 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (30.9%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .308 AVG .268 .377 OBP .362 .571 SLG .469 20 XBH 17 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 48/15 K/BB 52/20 9 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings