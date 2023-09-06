Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (beginning at 8:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 144 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .290/.374/.509 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .271/.370/.449 slash line so far this year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 156 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.346/.449 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs, 43 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .340/.403/.652 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

