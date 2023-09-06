Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 14-11 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of its 140 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 8-8-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-34 44-27 26-21 50-40 49-45 27-16

