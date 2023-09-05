Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 66 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 40 games this year (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 25.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 54.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.302
|.375
|OBP
|.423
|.449
|SLG
|.660
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (11-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 19, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.