As of September 5 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

Ravens games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Ravens collected five wins at home last season and five on the road.

As the underdog, Baltimore had just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and picked up 764 yards.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In eight games, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two TDs.

On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

