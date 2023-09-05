Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 76.6% of his 64 games last season, Brantley had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In five of 64 games last year, he went yard (7.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 26.6% of his games a year ago (17 of 64), Brantley drove home a run. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He scored a run in 24 of his 64 games a season ago (37.5%), with two or more runs scored four times (6.3%).
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Eovaldi (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.69 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
