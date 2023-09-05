Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .274 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 106th in slugging.

Dubon has had a hit in 78 of 109 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 30 games this year (27.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .253 AVG .292 .280 OBP .324 .342 SLG .456 12 XBH 22 2 HR 7 10 RBI 29 26/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 6

