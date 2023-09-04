Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 142 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .289/.371/.511 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI (141 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .266/.365/.445 so far this year.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Heaney has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 29 5.1 5 0 0 7 1 at Twins Aug. 24 4.1 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 3.2 7 3 3 3 1 at Giants Aug. 12 1.1 3 1 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 5.2 4 0 0 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 154 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .273/.345/.451 on the season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double and two walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 127 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .339/.402/.640 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.