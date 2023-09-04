When the Houston Astros (77-61) go head to head against the Texas Rangers (76-60) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 54, or 59.3%, of the 91 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 57-38 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Astros have won in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +115 - 1st

