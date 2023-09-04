Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, who meet on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 427 extra-base hits, Houston ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 690 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has the seventh-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (10-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

In 19 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill

