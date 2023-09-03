Yordan Alvarez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez and his .510 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .289 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 65 of 89 games this season (73.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (23.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 89), and 6.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (40 of 89), with more than one RBI 23 times (25.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.270
|AVG
|.308
|.378
|OBP
|.421
|.454
|SLG
|.673
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/28
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 43 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.