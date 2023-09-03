The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

LSU covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4.

Florida State covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last year.

The Seminoles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

