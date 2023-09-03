Jeremy Pena and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees and Michael King on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .260 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.2% of them.

He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 32 games this season (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .248 AVG .273 .325 OBP .324 .382 SLG .401 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 24 42/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings