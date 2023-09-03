Currently the Philadelphia Eagles have the second-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles posted seven wins at home last season and seven away.

Philadelphia was winless as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC as a whole.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year.

In addition, Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota passed for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Haason Reddick amassed 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots - +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +4000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +1800 7 October 22 Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +1000 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1500 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +3500 16 December 25 Giants - +6600 17 December 31 Cardinals - +40000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +6600

