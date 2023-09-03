Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick is batting .304 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (17.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .308 AVG .257 .377 OBP .350 .571 SLG .456 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings