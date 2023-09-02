The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .288.

Alvarez has had a hit in 64 of 88 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).

In 23.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (45.5%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (26.1%).

He has scored in 49 games this year (55.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.4%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .269 AVG .308 .375 OBP .421 .456 SLG .673 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 42/23 K/BB 33/28 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings