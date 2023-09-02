Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
  • Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Other Astros Players vs the Yankees

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.318 AVG .240
.335 OBP .271
.610 SLG .435
21 XBH 16
12 HR 7
28 RBI 21
28/3 K/BB 30/7
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
