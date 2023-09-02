It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes nine games that feature teams from the CUSA. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Maine Black Bears at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at BYU Cougars 10:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!