The Army Black Knights (0-0) go on the road to take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Army ranked 63rd in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) last year. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 12th-worst in the FBS last season (34.4 points allowed per game), UL Monroe had more success offensively, ranking 103rd in the FBS by averaging 22.3 points per game.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

UL Monroe vs. Army Key Statistics (2022)

UL Monroe Army 325.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (96th) 427.4 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.0 (31st) 120.6 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.9 (2nd) 205.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.0 (130th) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 8 (131st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders (2022)

Chandler Rogers completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,403 and 15 touchdowns last season. Rogers also contributed on the ground, collecting five touchdowns on 29.4 yards per game.

Malik Jackson averaged 42.3 rushing yards and tallied six rushing touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell was targeted 6.5 times per game and collected 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jevin Frett caught 30 passes last season on his way to 382 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Alred Luke worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 293 receiving yards (24.4 ypg) last season.

Army Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Cade Ballard produced 363 passing yards (30.3 per game), a 43.5% completion percentage, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 196 rushing yards on 49 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 16.3 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Tyhier Tyler rushed for 662 yards on 142 carries (55.2 yards per game) and scored 12 times.

Riley Tyson ran for 436 yards on 94 carries (36.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Isaiah Alston picked up 16 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 42 times, and averaged 23.8 yards per game.

Ay'Juan Marshall also impressed receiving last season. He bagged six receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times.

Braheam Murphy's stat line last year: 165 receiving yards, six catches, one touchdown, on 17 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Army or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.